Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Grupo Salgar
Engineering offices in Toluca De Lerdo, Méx.
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Salas de junta, Grupo Salgar Grupo Salgar
    Salas de junta, Grupo Salgar Grupo Salgar
    Salas de junta
    Muebles de Oficina Grupo Salgar , Grupo Salgar Grupo Salgar
    Muebles de Oficina Grupo Salgar , Grupo Salgar Grupo Salgar
    Muebles de Oficina Grupo Salgar , Grupo Salgar Grupo Salgar
    Muebles de Oficina Grupo Salgar
    Somos Especialistas en Muebles para Oficina, Grupo Salgar Grupo Salgar
    Somos Especialistas en Muebles para Oficina, Grupo Salgar Grupo Salgar
    Somos Especialistas en Muebles para Oficina, Grupo Salgar Grupo Salgar
    +2
    Somos Especialistas en Muebles para Oficina
    GRUPO SALGAR es una empresa 100% Mexicana especializada en la venta de muebles para oficina. Nuestros productos son de Marcas Registradas y Reconocidas a nivel Nacional y cumplen con los más amplios estándares de calidad. OFRECEMOS SILLAS SECRETARIALES, DE VISITA, SALAS DE ESPERA, SILLAS INDUSTRIALES, CONJUNTOS DIRECTIVOS, EJECUTIVOS, SECRETARIALES Y OPERATIVOS, ESTACIONES DE TRABAJO, ESCRITORIOS, LIBREROS, ARCHIVEROS, GABINETES, LOCKERS, PERCHEROS, ESTANTERIA Y RACKS, SILLONES DIRECTIVOS, EJECUTIVOS, OPERATIVOS.
    Services
    muebles para oficina, sillas ejecutivas, and Escritorios
    Service areas
    Toluca de Lerdo and Méx.
    Address
    Calle Prol. 5 de Mayo Ote. 908, Valle Don Camilo.
    50140 Toluca De Lerdo, Méx.
    Mexico
    +52-7222123493 www.gruposalgar.com

    Reviews

    Salgar OFICINAS VENTAS
    over 5 years ago
    Edgar Jonguitud
    Quality Products
    over 2 years ago
    Roberto Villanueva
    I found everything for my offices at a good price.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Add SEO element