Ayisha Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Trichy
Reviews (6)
    • Our Living Room Works, Ayisha Interiors Ayisha Interiors Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Our Living Room Works
    An expert interior design company in Trichy offering comprehensive interior design solutions, with a vision of exceeding customer expectations. We have designed and achieved aesthetically superb and functionally alluring interiors for homes and offices across Chennai & Trichy. We have a dedicated team of professional Interior Designers who help in executing the designs into reality. Our interiors are products of good aesthetics, top quality, high level of functionality and value for money.
    Services
    Interior Design & Decoration
    Service areas
    Trichy
    Address
    125/1, W.B Road
    620008 Trichy
    India
    +91-6380431894 www.ayishainteriors.com

    Reviews

    janakiram t n
    My name is Dr Narayanan janakiram. MR SHAHAD was the architect for our house . He has done a fantastic job. Moreover in an affordable cost. He is very affable and classy . I strongly recommend him to anyone who wants to have a classy house . Goodluck to this budding youngster . God bless
    about 1 year ago
    Sahida M
    A 'One stop Shop' for all your modular kitchen needs.. thank you ayisha interiors.
    over 2 years ago
    Bipin Unni
    Ayisha interiors 's work is great. I can say it's a value for money u send in ur place
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
