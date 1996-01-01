Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Topper LDPE Pipe Manufacturer Co., Ltd.
Garden & Landscape Supplies in Xiamen
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Drip Irrigation Pipe, Topper LDPE Pipe Manufacturer Co., Ltd. Topper LDPE Pipe Manufacturer Co., Ltd.
    Drip Irrigation Pipe

    Topper LDPE Pipe Manufacturer Company,is a large business entity with pipe and tube pipes & tubes manufacturing for agricultural water-saving irrigation, garden irrigation and greenhouse irrigation systems.

    Over the past 25 years since its foundation in 1996,Topper LDPE Pipe Manufacturer Company has been equipped with manufacturing plant of 40,000 square meters with R & D departments, mould workshops, product manufacturing workshops,recording the certification by ISO 9001 in 2011.Topper LDPE Pipe Manufacturer Company has been included,for 25 years running,among the top one pipe and tube companies in China.

    Service areas
    Xiamen
    Address
    No. 879, Xiahe Road, Siming
    361000 Xiamen
    China
    +86-5925819200 www.ldpepipe.com
      Add SEO element