The studio’s principal designer. It was formerly known as Fsquared Sdn WTS is one of Malaysia’s leading interior design studios specialising in creating innovative bespoke interiors and elegant solutions for commercial, retail and residential projects. It offers full interior design and building services along with project management. Our design team works closely with clients, drawing on years of knowledge and experience to create ideas that transform interiors, providing functionality and value for money.

Services Design & Build Service areas Malaysia Address A-2-5 PLAZA DAMAS 3. NO.63 JALAN SRI HARTAMAS 1, SRI HARTAMAS, 50480 KUALA LUMPUR

50480 Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia

+60-1126622869 www.wtspace..my