Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
WATCH THIS SPACE Sdn Bhd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kuala Lumpur
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete
    The studio’s principal designer. It was formerly known as Fsquared Sdn WTS is one of Malaysia’s leading interior design studios specialising in creating innovative bespoke interiors and elegant solutions for commercial, retail and residential projects. It offers full interior design and building services along with project management. Our design team works closely with clients, drawing on years of knowledge and experience to create ideas that transform interiors, providing functionality and value for money.
    Services
    Design & Build
    Service areas
    Malaysia
    Address
    A-2-5 PLAZA DAMAS 3. NO.63 JALAN SRI HARTAMAS 1, SRI HARTAMAS, 50480 KUALA LUMPUR
    50480 Kuala Lumpur
    Malaysia
    +60-1126622869 www.wtspace..my
      Add SEO element