Purple Heart Moving Group
Moving companies in Lake Worth
Reviews (20)
    Are you looking for movers and packers Florida based? You are in the right place! Purple Heart Moving Group is a company you have been looking for! We are here for you – from the first stage of your relocation project, to its end. All you have to do is to give us a call. We will take care of the rest. Our wide range of affordable moving services will exceed your expectations, and in the end – you will be more than happy you chose us for the job! We guarantee that!

    Services
    Moving and Storage
    Service areas
    Lake Worth
    Address
    2290 10th Ave N
    33461 Lake Worth
    United States
    +1-8666711977 purpleheartmovinggroup.com

    Reviews

    Jillian Montreuil
    Complete scam, overcharged us by hundreds after loading all our items. Literally paid more to move the items than they were worth. Don’t be fooled!
    5 months ago
    helen Steiner
    I moved from Denver to Minnesota—this moving group was the worst experience I have ever had by FAR. DO NOT HIRE THEM. Purple Heart moving company and everyone they contract out to is a massive scam. The quote of your overall moving price will be reasonable, at least at the start (they are fairly priced, at least based on what they claim on the internet). Then suddenly, you will be paying significantly more than what you originally agreed to—then the Purple Heart Moving company will immediately ignore your calls once you pay the down payment for the move. The customer service is terrible. The people are con artists and BE ON HIGH ALERT the entire time for scams. The Purple Heart Moving company then signs off your move to a sub-contractor (in our case it was Maps moving and Storage). I am not sure if the two companies are in cahoots but I’m guessing all of the corruption stems from the top of this business, the Purple Heart Moving Company. Yet, the Maps moving and storage is almost worse—they are mysognistic, aggressive, and crooks (at least the head foreman I dealt with who called himself ‘Guy’ and his brother ‘Mike’ both apparently from Israel). They showed up and claimed I had more items than were accounted for when we discussed over the phone and demanded more money. The Maps Moving and Storage has extremely aggressive movers and staff. They seem threatening and try to intimidate you from the moment they show up at your door (which they will arrive late, at least in my experience). Also, they will try to show up whenever they please—whether that be during pick up or delivery—and they will fight you on it. Stand your ground. If you are a female be aware that they are extremely sexist and look down upon women unless a man is present. I had to learn that the hard way. DO NOT HIRE THEM.
    8 months ago
    Arthur Cameron Smith
    This company is a scam. I paid a large down payment/security deposit and after settling on the moving date, NEVER heard from them again despite countless calls to the office and many messages. Definitely do not use this company. They are unreliable and dishonest.
    about 1 year ago
