Designs &amp; Dimensions Interior Designs LLC
Interior Designers & Decorators in Dubai
Reviews (0)
    Designs & Dimensions Interior Designs LLC
    Designs & Dimensions Interior Designs LLC
    Designs & Dimensions Interior Designs LLC
    Designs & Dimensions Interior Designs LLC (DDID) is a well-recognized establishment for the Interior Fit-out projects providing turnkey solutions from Design to Execution, fully backed by extensive in-house facilities with highly experienced project management team. We undertake projects including all authority approvals. We have over a decade of hands on experience in constructing High-end Restaurants & Lounges, Hotel & Hospitality projects, Retail showrooms, Shopping malls, Commercial and Industrial & Corporate Offices
    Services
    • TURNKEY FIT OUT WORKS
    • JOINERY WORKS
    • MEP WORKS
    Service areas
    Dubai
    Address
    Al Asayel Street, Business Bay
    86319 Dubai
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-505613234 www.designsdid.com
    DDID facilitates Fit-out Execution and all relevant approvals for any interior project. We are an active interior turnkey solution provider in this region with in-house facilities including large and well equipped joinery workshop and MEP Solutions. We can provide high-end finishes for any customized design. We give utmost importance to safety, quality and timely delivery of projects. We have a vibrant team with positive attitude and our approach distinguishes us from other competitors and helps us to build a long and sustainable relationship with our clients.

