Designs & Dimensions Interior Designs LLC (DDID) is a well-recognized establishment for the Interior Fit-out projects providing turnkey solutions from Design to Execution, fully backed by extensive in-house facilities with highly experienced project management team. We undertake projects including all authority approvals. We have over a decade of hands on experience in constructing High-end Restaurants & Lounges, Hotel & Hospitality projects, Retail showrooms, Shopping malls, Commercial and Industrial & Corporate Offices
- TURNKEY FIT OUT WORKS
- JOINERY WORKS
- MEP WORKS
- Dubai
Al Asayel Street, Business Bay
86319 Dubai
United Arab Emirates
+971-505613234 www.designsdid.com
DDID facilitates Fit-out Execution and all relevant approvals for any interior project. We are an active interior turnkey solution provider in this region with in-house facilities including large and well equipped joinery workshop and MEP Solutions. We can provide high-end finishes for any customized design. We give utmost importance to safety, quality and timely delivery of projects. We have a vibrant team with positive attitude and our approach distinguishes us from other competitors and helps us to build a long and sustainable relationship with our clients.