Legal disclosure

DDID facilitates Fit-out Execution and all relevant approvals for any interior project. We are an active interior turnkey solution provider in this region with in-house facilities including large and well equipped joinery workshop and MEP Solutions. We can provide high-end finishes for any customized design. We give utmost importance to safety, quality and timely delivery of projects. We have a vibrant team with positive attitude and our approach distinguishes us from other competitors and helps us to build a long and sustainable relationship with our clients.