ROJO Studio Architects
Architects in Waterford
    • Our studio is based in Waterford and with over 15 years of experience in our profession, you can feel secure in the knowledge that your project will be safe in our hands. The types of Architecture we focus on are residential and commercial that include: new houses, house extensions, renovations, landscape & interior designs, office/public buildings and retail design consultancy. In architecture, communicating through images is the most effective way to include clients in the integrated design processes. In ROJO – Studio Architects we work in 3D making a virtual prototype of a project, enabling our clients to visualise the build from the beginning. We know that strong communication and working closely with clients, contractors and craftspeople, delivers beautiful and more economical buildings. So! You’re probably wanting to check out our portfolio of projects now – you can find it here.
    Services
    • Architecture
    • P
    • l
    • Planning
    Service areas
    Waterford
    Address
    Fumbally Exchange, Greyfriars
    X91 PX53 Waterford
    Ireland
    +353-51513868 rojo-studio.com
