Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Central Park Puppies
Other Businesses in Yonkers, Ny
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • A good pet can be a good companion, but the right pet can provide a sense of happiness, loyalty and love that is unmatched. Making the decision to have a pet in your life is not always easy, but it is always important to find the right match.

    Central Park Puppies understands the significance that a loving pet can make in your life. Backed by over 10 years of experience, we can help you find the perfect puppy for you. We provide a beautiful selection of puppies that are ready to be taken in to new homes.

    At Central Park Puppies, a puppy’s health is our first priority. Expert veterinarians examine each puppy to confirm that they have zero health issues. The puppies are also transported, from the breeder to the store in new, fully insulated, sanitized, temperature controlled, and high-safety-rated vehicles.

    Rest assured you are getting your puppy from a reliable source with full transparency from our breeders and us.

    Services
    Pets and Animals
    Service areas
    Yonkers, NY
    Address
    650 Central Park Ave Unit A
    10704 Yonkers, Ny
    United States
    +1-9142077558 centralparkpuppies.com
      Add SEO element