Algedra Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Dubai—United Arab Emirates
Reviews (21)
Statistics
Projects

Villa hallway design in Dubai, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Villa hallway design in Dubai, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Villa hallway design in Dubai, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
+2
Villa hallway design in Dubai
Master bedroom design in Dubai, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Modern Bedroom
Master bedroom design in Dubai, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Modern Bedroom
Master bedroom design in Dubai, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Modern Bedroom
+2
Master bedroom design in Dubai
Spacious dining room design in Dubai, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Modern Dining Room
Spacious dining room design in Dubai, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Modern Dining Room
Spacious dining room design in Dubai, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Modern Dining Room
+2
Spacious dining room design in Dubai
Teenage bedroom design, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Teen bedroom
Teenage bedroom design, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Girls Bedroom
Teenage bedroom design, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Teen bedroom
+1
Teenage bedroom design
Villa entrance with staircase design, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
Villa entrance with staircase design, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Stairs
Villa entrance with staircase design, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
+3
Villa entrance with staircase design
Modern dining room design in Abu Dhabi, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Modern Dining Room
Modern dining room design in Abu Dhabi, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Modern Dining Room
Modern dining room design in Abu Dhabi, Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design Modern Dining Room
+3
Modern dining room design in Abu Dhabi
ALGEDRA Interior Design is specialized in providing stunning and excellent interior design services that include creative space planning, designing, and project management for both residential and elegant commercial projects in the Middle East region.We also aim to build strong relationships with our clients. We have impressed the Middle East with our astounding and innovative designs and ideas. Creating a perfect combination of customer’s style and our expert designers was a huge task and we are successful in it.ALGEDRA provides extraordinary and unique solutions to your units. Our designs consist the combination of Eastern and Western cultures, Greek's architectural art, Italian style, and British innovation making us the best interior design company in Dubai.

Services
  • interior design
  • architect design
  • villa design
  • fit out works
  • furniture
  • landscape design
  • exterior design
  • turnkey projects
  • space layout
  • architecture
Service areas
  • Dubai
  • Abu Dhabi
  • Fujairah
  • Sharjah
  • Ajman
  • Ras Al Khaima
  • Al Ain
  • Al Quwain
  • Istanbul
  • Bahrain
  • Kuwait
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Dubai—United Arab Emirates
Address
1501, JBC3, Y cluster, JLT
4400 Dubai—United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
+971-528111106 algedra.ae
Reviews

Algedra Interior Design Algedra Interior Design
Excellent
over 2 years ago
NASSER ARAR
It was so great to work with algedra group , we came new to UAE , WE BOUGHT a land and they helped us from design , appointing a main contractor, they allowed us to do many revisions on design without any extra charge , we use their discount with the furniture stores , thanks to belhassan the designer was so great in all stages
about 1 month ago
