1st Choice PM Training offers training in PMI-PMP® Exam Preparation, PMI-CAPM® Exam Preparation, Fundamentals of Project Management, Advanced Project Management, Leadership, PMBOK Training.

We specialize in Onsite Corporate Training, Group Training & Offsite Leadership Training.

We additionally provide Training Consulting services to Corporations looking to develop their own custom Management and Leadership training.

We are a global PMP Training company offering 2-day review & 4-day bootcamp classes. We also customize classes to meet your busy schedule & hold on-site classes at your office. We also offer personal tuition on an hourly basis via webinars and teleconferencing - perfect if you just have a few questions or just a need a review of certain topics.

PMP Training locations are as below:

PMP Certification Training in Chicago

PMP Certification Training in Dubai & Abu Dhabi, UAE

PMP Certification Training in Dublin, Ireland

PMP Certification Training in Fort Lauderdale, FL

PMP Certification Training in Honolulu, HI

PMP Certification Training in Houston, TX

PMP Certification Training in London, UK

PMP Certification Training in New York City, NY

PMP Certification Training in Orange County, CA

PMP Certification Training in Orlando, FL

PMP Certification Training in San Jose, CA

PMP Certification Training in Washington, DC

Online PMP Certification Training