Dowen Estate Agents was founded in 1982 by Managing Director Denis Dowen. Over the years the firm has continued to evolve and now has 8 estate agency branches and 3 bespoke auction stores offering coverage over mid North East England from the coast to the A1 corridor. Dowen was a founding member of The Great North Property Auction which has sold hundreds of properties since its inception in 2011. The Dowen Lettings Department is very successful with hundreds of homes under management. The firm operates a busy Surveying Services division, which provides professional services to both corporate and private clients.