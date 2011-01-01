Your browser is out-of-date.

Dowen Auctions Sales &amp; Lettings
Real Estate Agents in Durham
Reviews (26)
    • Dowen Estate Agents was founded in 1982 by Managing Director Denis Dowen. Over the years the firm has continued to evolve and now has 8 estate agency branches and 3 bespoke auction stores offering coverage over mid North East England from the coast to the A1 corridor. Dowen was a founding member of The Great North Property Auction which has sold hundreds of properties since its inception in 2011. The Dowen Lettings Department is very successful with hundreds of homes under management. The firm operates a busy Surveying Services division, which provides professional services to both corporate and private clients.

    Services
    • Estate Agency
    • Letting Agents
    • Property Sales
    • Property Lettings
    Service areas
    Durham
    Address
    Dowen Estate & Letting Agents Durham, 3B Old Elvet
    DH1 3HL Durham
    United Kingdom
    +44-1913757599 www.dowen.co.uk/Branch/1/Durham

    Reviews

    Thomas Willis
    Initially very friendly and helpful, eager to get us booked in for a viewing which was great. Viewing day came, received a phone call to rearrange, no reason given but was apologized to. Rearranged for a few days later. Arrived to the area of the viewing, couldn't find it so I rang and asked if they could help, to be told that the house had gone and that we weren't even booked in for a viewing. Again, apologized and asked for details. Was reluctant to give them and put the phone down. Poor experience although I hope this is a one off from this place, but can't be sure. Will not be using these again.
    5 months ago
    Natasha Gorman
    I spoke to a lady called Stephanie, she was very polite and helpful in assisting me with what I needed to know. Would definitely recommend. Thank you for your patience with me
    5 months ago
    Craig I'Anson
    Dowens, in particular Sarah have been amazing from the start. I saw a property which was booked for a Saturday, things changed and I needed the appointment moved, this was done without issue. My partner and myself turned up and were greeted by the company's valuer who should be employed as a seller more often. He was brilliant, honest, informative and a breath of fresh air from other estate agents I had dealt with. Within 10 minutes of leaving the property we submitted an offer. Within 30 minutes the offer was confirmed and the ball set in motion for the purchase of the property. Thus far (we should complete in the next few weeks) the process has been smooth. I have been kept in the loop and Sarah is always at the end of the phone. Would I recommend them? 100%
    6 months ago
