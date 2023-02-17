Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Spyder Moving and Storage
Moving companies in Oxford
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (44)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Spyder Moving and Storage, Spyder Moving and Storage Spyder Moving and Storage
    Spyder Moving and Storage

    If you are moving a few blocks away or across the state contact your movers to help you. Spyder Moving and Storage Mississippi has a team of professionals skilled and prepared for any kind of move. We will pack and unpack your belongings, load, and unload the moving truck, and relocate safely your belongings. If you have some massive items we will disassemble and reassemble them. Our team will do everything p0ossible so you can have a stress-free relocation. Get in touch with us or visit our website so you can get a free estimate.

    Service areas
    Oxford
    Address
    1535 University Avenue
    38655 Oxford
    United States
    +1-6627018667 spydermoving.com

    Reviews

    Jillian Tyler
    If I could rate this company zero stars I would. The manager and the owners are crooks and are violating their own contracts that they make. Not only were we not given any copies of contracts so we had to take pictures, we were never given an invoice for the services that were provided. We requested that they bubble wrap all of our heavy valuable items and instead they saran wrapped them all. Once they got all of our things packed into the truck they drove back to their office and demanded payment before they would drop our things off. They were also demanding payment for 12 hours of service even though they had only done 7 hours of work because they estimated unpacking the truck would go to 12 hours.( It did not take 12 hours) We explained we would pay them after they dropped our things off at our new house but they refused and said we couldn't get our things back from them unless we paid or took them to court. However I pointed out from the picture of the contract that I took that payment was due upon delivery and the manager simply didn't care. We called the police to try to get them to drop our things off and abide by the contract that THEIR OWN COMPANY MADE but since it's a civil matter there was nothing we could do. The cop explained that unfortunately they get called almost every week for these crooks. Do not use this service and im not sure how they have such a high rating. Look up comments from the better business bureau website, they have tons of horror stories about this company.
    7 months ago
    Rafael Hernandez
    I gave this company many chances to explain and resolve the issues I had with my interstate move, but I'm left with no other choice than to write a review. It was only later that I figured out that most (if not all) of the 5-star Google reviews with this company are not legitimate, but you be the judge of that. Here's why you shouldn't use this company for your move: - They offer a flat rate quote and it's lower than competitors, but it doesn't include other fees that they will charge you once they have your stuff. Don't bother asking about these fees along with your quote, because they won't tell you until they have all your stuff in their trucks. You're basically held hostage at this point to pay anything they charge and without explanation. - All communication is pretty shady. Phone calls rarely get answered. Received empty promises about my claim as if they would actually try to resolve it. They do not answer questions via email for good reason, because then it becomes evidence against them. For example, I asked if there were other fees with my flat rate quote via email before the move and didn't receive an answer. I called and I was told everything is fine. They know what they're doing. - Stuff arrived broken even after the high price of the move. Furniture came scratched and some items like my dining table (one of the main reasons for hiring movers) and tall lamp were broken beyond repair. I had disassembled a bed frame before the move and one of the boards went missing so I couldn't use the frame anymore. Also, I didn't add this part to the claim because I knew they'd just blame my packaging skills instead, but a lot of my fragile items within "FRAGILE" labeled boxes came broken. The boxes were smashed under heavy weight. I was VERY patient with this company and tried to be understanding, even when they delivered my stuff a day later (with same-day notice), and even with the hundreds of dollars in damages. But after getting charged so much and being disrespected this much I've had it. Don't use this company for your move.
    8 months ago
    Troy Kreiger
    I have used Spyder Moving to move our family. By far the best moving company in the area. The men very kind and respectful. They take pride in protecting our belongings. Highly recommend them!
    4 months ago
    Show all 44 reviews
      Add SEO element