London Glass &amp; Glazing Co
General Contractors in Stratford, London
    London Glass & Glazing Co have over 20 years in the supply and installation of Glass Partitions , Glass Splashbacks, Balustrades and Architectural Glazing for all sectors including Office, Commercial, Residential, Leisure, Sport and Media. Our experienced and friendly team pride themselves on delivering a bespoke first class service on time and within budget. We have a wide range of colours and styles to choose from to brighten up your workspace, home or event. Covering all boroughs of Greater London please call us for a quote today! We are fully insured, fast and reliable.

    Services
    • Office Glass Partitions
    • Glass partitions
    • kitchen splashbacks
    • glazing company
    • glass splashbacks
    Service areas
    Stratford London and Stratford, London
    Address
    Marriott Road
    E15 4QF Stratford, London
    United States
    +44-2033322864 londonglassco.com
