Located in Jiaxing in the Greater Bay Area of Hangzhou Bay where the
manufacturing and logistics industries thrive, Rizen hardware is a newly founded
warehousing shelf and facility producer and supplier whose business scope covers
the design, manufacturing, sales and installment of shelves.
Featured products are supporters, warehousing shelves and warehousing
accessory facilities, including shelves for light-bearing, medium-bearing and
heavy-bearing goods shelves. To well meet needs of clients, we also work as OEM
and provide sound after-sales services and technical support.
Our products have made presence in the U.S., Brazil, Europe, Africa and
Southeast Asia.
Supported by highly efficient logistics services, we arrange timely shipments
and provide most competitive prices. With robust growth, Rizen develops core
competitiveness. We promise to update facilities or parts every 4 to 5 years for
our clients and inspect equipment regularly so as to ensure product quality.
Long-term partnership on a friendly basis would be highly appreciated. Rizen
will be your best partner.
Wy choose us
Profession: We're a supplier specialized in goods shelf and our products are
safe and in good quality! We're looking forward to establishing a long-term and
steady cooperative relationship with customers.
More solutions: More tailored plans that meet your demands! We'll treat your
every single request carefully and provide solutions. Price, service or quality,
or whatever it concerns, we're always ready to listen to your valuable advices.
We may not be able to solve them all, but we'll exert ourselves to improve it
according to your requests.
