JIAXING RIZEN HARDWARE MANUFACTURING CO,.LTD
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in Haiyan
    • Hardy Hole shelf, JIAXING RIZEN HARDWARE MANUFACTURING CO,.LTD JIAXING RIZEN HARDWARE MANUFACTURING CO,.LTD BedroomAccessories & decoration Black
    Hardy Hole shelf

    Located in Jiaxing in the Greater Bay Area of Hangzhou Bay where the

    manufacturing and logistics industries thrive, Rizen hardware is a newly founded

    warehousing shelf and facility producer and supplier whose business scope covers

    the design, manufacturing, sales and installment of shelves.

    Featured products are supporters, warehousing shelves and warehousing

    accessory facilities, including shelves for light-bearing, medium-bearing and

    heavy-bearing goods shelves. To well meet needs of clients, we also work as OEM

    and provide sound after-sales services and technical support.

    Our products have made presence in the U.S., Brazil, Europe, Africa and

    Southeast Asia.

    Supported by highly efficient logistics services, we arrange timely shipments

    and provide most competitive prices. With robust growth, Rizen develops core

    competitiveness. We promise to update facilities or parts every 4 to 5 years for

    our clients and inspect equipment regularly so as to ensure product quality.

    Long-term partnership on a friendly basis would be highly appreciated. Rizen

    will be your best partner.

    Wy choose us

    Profession: We're a supplier specialized in goods shelf and our products are

    safe and in good quality! We're looking forward to establishing a long-term and

    steady cooperative relationship with customers.

    More solutions: More tailored plans that meet your demands! We'll treat your

    every single request carefully and provide solutions. Price, service or quality,

    or whatever it concerns, we're always ready to listen to your valuable advices.

    We may not be able to solve them all, but we'll exert ourselves to improve it

    according to your requests.

    Services
    shelves
    Service areas
    Haiyan
    Address
    1 Building,Chaotong Industry Zone,Baibu Town
    314300 Haiyan
    China
    +86-57386773682 www.rz-shelves.com
