Located in Jiaxing in the Greater Bay Area of Hangzhou Bay where the

manufacturing and logistics industries thrive, Rizen hardware is a newly founded

warehousing shelf and facility producer and supplier whose business scope covers

the design, manufacturing, sales and installment of shelves.

Featured products are supporters, warehousing shelves and warehousing

accessory facilities, including shelves for light-bearing, medium-bearing and

heavy-bearing goods shelves. To well meet needs of clients, we also work as OEM

and provide sound after-sales services and technical support.

Our products have made presence in the U.S., Brazil, Europe, Africa and

Southeast Asia.

Supported by highly efficient logistics services, we arrange timely shipments

and provide most competitive prices. With robust growth, Rizen develops core

competitiveness. We promise to update facilities or parts every 4 to 5 years for

our clients and inspect equipment regularly so as to ensure product quality.

Long-term partnership on a friendly basis would be highly appreciated. Rizen

will be your best partner.

Wy choose us

Profession: We're a supplier specialized in goods shelf and our products are

safe and in good quality! We're looking forward to establishing a long-term and

steady cooperative relationship with customers.

More solutions: More tailored plans that meet your demands! We'll treat your

every single request carefully and provide solutions. Price, service or quality,

or whatever it concerns, we're always ready to listen to your valuable advices.

We may not be able to solve them all, but we'll exert ourselves to improve it

according to your requests.