Owning an amazingly designed workplace or home is a dream for everyone, and to make it happen we make it simpler for you. No more terrifying experience to deal with plumbers, electricians, carpenters, dealers, retailers and all. We bring you the team of design experts to give you all these solutions under one umbrella - Galaxy Interior Dzine!





Galaxy Interior Decor is one of the creative interior design studio in Delhi/NCR area since 2015. Started in a small town, Rewari city of Haryana with our branches in Yamunanagar and Gurgaon. We provide end – to – end interior designing services to our clients. We understand the expectations and feelings of our clients associated with their home/office designs and tries our best to design what they and we can imagine together.





We follow our three philosophies -





1. Design Trust First

2. Design Long-term Healthy Relationship with Client

3. Design Masterpiece Meeting the Right Expectations