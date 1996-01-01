Hangzhou Oubeier Plastic Industry Co., Ltd was founded in 1996,. is a modern
enterprise integrating production, design and sales. At present, the company
mainly has two major departments of raw material production and packaging
operation at the same time. This realizes that the packaging products are
completed by the company from raw materials to production and processing, so
there are huge advantages in cost and quality. In design and production, we also
have a senior team, which will certainly provide you with the best service.
Our company is mainly engaged in a variety of plastic sheets, paper products
packaging and plastic packaging. For example: cake box, pastry box, blister
packaging, disposable lunch box, boutique box packaging, PVC\PET\PP\PS sheet,
slice and other related products.
At present, the company's trade scale is expanding, and customers are all
over the world. We are trusted by domestic and foreign customers with high
quality and low price , good reputation. We hope that you and I will work
together to create a better future!
Q:WHAT APPLICATIONS DO YOUR PRODUCTS RELATE TO?
F:Our products cover a wide range of industries including packing，boutique
packing,food packing and raw material
- disposable lunch box
- transparent folding box
- hangzhou
- Address
-
22 Guanshan Road, Pingyao Town, Yuhang District,Hangzhou,Zhejiang,China
311100 Hangzhou
China
+86-15267997607 www.chinapacking.net