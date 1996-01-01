Your browser is out-of-date.

Hangzhou Oubeier Plastic Industry Co., Ltd
Furniture & Accessories in Hangzhou
Projects

    SANDWICH BOX, Hangzhou Oubeier Plastic Industry Co., Ltd
    SANDWICH BOX
    Sustainable Fast Food Container
    fruit blister packing tray, Hangzhou Oubeier Plastic Industry Co., Ltd KitchenStorage Plastic Red
    fruit blister packing tray

    Hangzhou Oubeier Plastic Industry Co., Ltd was founded in 1996,. is a modern

    enterprise integrating production, design and sales. At present, the company

    mainly has two major departments of raw material production and packaging

    operation at the same time. This realizes that the packaging products are

    completed by the company from raw materials to production and processing, so

    there are huge advantages in cost and quality. In design and production, we also

    have a senior team, which will certainly provide you with the best service.

    Our company is mainly engaged in a variety of plastic sheets, paper products

    packaging and plastic packaging. For example: cake box, pastry box, blister

    packaging, disposable lunch box, boutique box packaging, PVC\PET\PP\PS sheet,

    slice and other related products.

    At present, the company's trade scale is expanding, and customers are all

    over the world. We are trusted by domestic and foreign customers with high

    quality and low price , good reputation. We hope that you and I will work

    together to create a better future!

    Q:WHAT APPLICATIONS DO YOUR PRODUCTS RELATE TO?

    F:Our products cover a wide range of industries including packing，boutique

    packing,food packing and raw material

    Services
    • disposable lunch box
    • transparent folding box
    Service areas
    hangzhou
    Address
    22 Guanshan Road, Pingyao Town, Yuhang District,Hangzhou,Zhejiang,China
    311100 Hangzhou
    China
    +86-15267997607 www.chinapacking.net
