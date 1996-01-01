Hangzhou Oubeier Plastic Industry Co., Ltd was founded in 1996,. is a modern

enterprise integrating production, design and sales. At present, the company

mainly has two major departments of raw material production and packaging

operation at the same time. This realizes that the packaging products are

completed by the company from raw materials to production and processing, so

there are huge advantages in cost and quality. In design and production, we also

have a senior team, which will certainly provide you with the best service.

Our company is mainly engaged in a variety of plastic sheets, paper products

packaging and plastic packaging. For example: cake box, pastry box, blister

packaging, disposable lunch box, boutique box packaging, PVC\PET\PP\PS sheet,

slice and other related products.

At present, the company's trade scale is expanding, and customers are all

over the world. We are trusted by domestic and foreign customers with high

quality and low price , good reputation. We hope that you and I will work

together to create a better future!

Q:WHAT APPLICATIONS DO YOUR PRODUCTS RELATE TO?

F:Our products cover a wide range of industries including packing，boutique

packing,food packing and raw material