Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Zoubeir Azouz Architecture
Architects in Montreal
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Molson Extension | Rosemont, Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Modern Houses
    Molson Extension | Rosemont, Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Modern Houses
    Molson Extension | Rosemont
    Edgehill Residence | Westmount, Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Modern Living Room
    Edgehill Residence | Westmount, Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Modern Kitchen
    Edgehill Residence | Westmount, Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Stairs
    +2
    Edgehill Residence | Westmount
    Rooftop extension | Rosemont, Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Modern Houses
    Rooftop extension | Rosemont, Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Modern Houses
    Rooftop extension | Rosemont, Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Zoubeir Azouz Architecture Modern Bedroom
    Rooftop extension | Rosemont

    ZAA is an architecture firm based in Montreal. Our approach is founded on two transversal values: our listening skills and our desire to provide creative solutions tailored to our clients’ needs. We are proud that these shared values allow us to forge strong and lasting relationship with our business partners.

    — creative minds with a unique vision for your project.

    Through a great variety of projects, from the private home to the larger institutional building scale, from the project’s concept to its construction, we are committed to an architecture of excellence, innovation and sustainability.

    Services
    • Architecture
    • Bathroom
    • Building
    • Garden
    • Interior design and decorating
    • Kitchen
    • Other
    • Remodelling and renovation
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    Montreal & Worldwide
    Address
    370 Guy street suite 216
    H3J 1S6 Montreal
    Canada
    +1-5142608981 zaa.archi

    Reviews

    Ines Cherif
    Arrogant
    about 2 months ago
    Lezer Adler
    An unbelievable team
    8 months ago
    Yaser Jahani
    Highly recommended to friends and family.
    10 months ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element