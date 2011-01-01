Your browser is out-of-date.

DesignLab Projects Sdn Bhd
Architects in Cheras
    DesignLab Projects Sdn Bhd (1133120-U) formerly known as DesignLab Enterprise (2011) design philosophy revolves around four fundamentals: explore, creativity, simplicity, and satisfaction, while rigorously providing a unique and cohesive design vision. We design with a designer's touch. Distinctly modern in our approach, the spaces we create are sophisticated and timeless, and can be tailored to fit any budget. Our approach to creating spaces begins at the place where the related disciplines of urban design, architecture and interior design intersect.
    Services
    • Architecture
    • Interior design
    • construction
    • carpenter
    Service areas
    Cheras
    Address
    C-1, 8, Jalan 2/142a, MEGAN PHOENIX,
    56000 Cheras
    Malaysia
    +60-193970430 www.designlabprojects.wix.com/portfolio
