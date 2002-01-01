Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Louvre House
Roofers in Hendon
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • louvre house
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Louvre House
    Click to complete
    Louvre House is the leading manufacturer of opening and closing roof systems in Adelaide. Since our establishment in 2002, we have gained immense reputation for building custom louvre doors, screens, bi-fold doors, alfresco areas, and outdoor kitchens. Our design consultants work with homeowners to convert their dream projects into reality. They use only the finest quality material for the variety of louvre profiles and colours for our clients’ entertainment area. So whether you want to build alfresco dining or increase your curb appeal by installing opening & closing roof systems, we are here to help. Call us on 1800 065 000 to get in touch.
    Service areas
    Adelaide SA, Australia, and Hendon
    Address
    17 Circuit Drive
    5014 Hendon
    Australia
    +61-1800065000 louvrehouse.com.au
      Add SEO element