Eastern Air Conditioning
Heating, Ventilation & Air Conditioning Contractors in Caringbah, New South Wales
Reviews (24)
    • From Eastern Air Conditioning Sutherland Shire.Reliable, professional and experienced HVAC team providing commercial and residential air conditioning services in The Sutherland Shire and Sydney-wide. Contact us today and work with The Sutherland Shire's Best Air Conditioning & Installation services. Ducted Air, Heating, Installations, repairs, maintenance, Split Systems & more.

    16 Meta St, Caringbah, and New South Wales
    16 Meta St
    2229 Caringbah, New South Wales
    Australia
    +61-295310427 easternairconditioning.com.au

    Kingsway Dermatology and Aesthetics (KDAA)
    Eastern Air Conditioning has provided our business with top quality service. Their team has been quick and responsive in urgent situations and conduct their work in a professional and conscientious manner. Highly recommend.
    4 months ago
    Shayne Cornelius
    They turned up on time. The final invoice was exactly as quoted and so far the systems has operated as it should. The repairs were completed in a timely manner and we are happy with the end result.
    about 1 month ago
    Yian P
    I contacted Eastern Air Conditioning to replace my old ducted AC system. The whole process from the booking, quoting and installation went very smoothly and was well planned. The team was on time, professional, friendly and left everything very tidy. They took the time to run us through the new system which is miles better than the old one. Super happy with the job. Highly recommended!
    26 days ago
