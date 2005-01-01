Established in 2005, Couvaras Architects in The Sutherland Shire, Sydney, has built a reputation for delivering buildings that not only function well but deliver an element of delight. Peter Couvaras and his team of Architects and Luxury Builders specialise in the design and build of residential work that accommodates the unique challenges of modern living and have delivered a wide range of construction projects – from Luxury Waterfront Homes, Residential Renovations, Extensions, Designer Homes, to apartment buildings and more.