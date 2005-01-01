Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Couvaras Architects
Architects in Cronulla
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Established in 2005, Couvaras Architects in The Sutherland Shire, Sydney, has built a reputation for delivering buildings that not only function well but deliver an element of delight. Peter Couvaras and his team of Architects and Luxury Builders specialise in the design and build of residential work that accommodates the unique challenges of modern living and have delivered a wide range of construction projects – from Luxury Waterfront Homes, Residential Renovations, Extensions, Designer Homes, to apartment buildings and more.

    Services
    • Architects Sutherland Shire
    • Architects Cronulla
    • home extensions
    Service areas
    Cronulla
    Address
    66-70 Cronulla St
    2230 Cronulla
    Australia
    +61-405107539 www.couvaras.com

    Reviews

    The Caravengers
    Love the tiny house that they designed would love to know how much it cost to build
    about 1 year ago
    Richard Kurniawan
    Friendly and knowledgable architects
    about 6 years ago
    Jess Hart
    We have just completed our second development with Peter and his team at Couvaras engaged for both DA CC and construction phases. As a builder/ developer, the Couvaras team provided fantastic designs on difficult sites making it easy for our sales teams and construction group alike. We highly recommend Couvaras Architects to anyone looking for an experienced team with great design outcomes and planning knowledge. Ben & Jess Innocon Residential
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element