The Bed Shop Nuneaton are family run business with over 38 years of experience.Our services include Beds (Silentnight, Myres, Slumberland), Bed Frames, Drawer Divan and many more.All our bedroom furniture comes fully assembled. On the following pages you will find a brief description of the company and the services we provide. We hope it will answer any query you may have but if not please don’t hesitate to contact us as we will be more than pleased to help in any way we can. Open till 7pm Thursdays.

Service areas Nuneaton Address 98-100 Queens Road

115 Nuneaton

United Kingdom

www.thebedshopnuneaton.co.uk