Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Bed Shop Nuneaton
Carpenters in Nuneaton
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (11)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Carpentry
New project
  • Go Premium
    • The Bed Shop Nuneaton are family run business with over 38 years of experience.Our services include Beds (Silentnight, Myres, Slumberland), Bed Frames, Drawer Divan and many more.All our bedroom furniture comes fully assembled. On the following pages you will find a brief description of the company and the services we provide. We hope it will answer any query you may have but if not please don’t hesitate to contact us as we will be more than pleased to help in any way we can. Open till 7pm Thursdays.
    Service areas
    Nuneaton
    Address
    98-100 Queens Road
    115 Nuneaton
    United Kingdom
    www.thebedshopnuneaton.co.uk

    Reviews

    Steve Watson
    We recently ordered all of our Bedroom furniture including Beds, Mattresses & Headboards. Nothing was too much trouble in choosing & getting advice on all units etc; both Blair & Gareth were exceptional, their customer service is excellent! We never felt rushed or pushed into ordering & they delivered all of our order with great care. Would highly recommend you visit for fantastic quality, service & a good deal all round!! 😊👌🏻
    over 3 years ago
    Helen Evans
    Brought 1 bed and 3 mattresses brilliant. Coming to see you tomorrow for another mattress. Lovely owner. Helen and John
    9 months ago
    Martin Wood
    Do not use this store as my experience was totally unacceptable After waiting 10 days the bed turned up broken with parts missing after calling the manager at the store at 10 am he said he would come straight round 6 hours later and no show i called back and nobody answered the phone I gave the review 1 star as could not go any lower next time i will spend 400 pound in a shop where the owner has some after sale service Avoid like the plague
    8 months ago
    Show all 11 reviews
      Add SEO element