Interia
Kitchen Planners in Zapopan
    • Cocina "El Sauce", Interia Interia Kitchen units Marble White
    Cocina "El Sauce", Interia Interia Kitchen units Marble White
    Cocina "El Sauce"
    Cocina "Neruda", Interia Interia Kitchen units Solid Wood Multicolored
    Cocina "Neruda", Interia Interia Kitchen units Solid Wood Multicolored
    Cocina "Neruda"
    Cocina "El Madrigal", Interia Interia Kitchen units Solid Wood Multicolored
    Cocina "El Madrigal", Interia Interia Kitchen units Solid Wood Multicolored
    Cocina "El Madrigal"
    Cocina: "Coyoacán", Interia Interia Kitchen units Wood White
    Cocina: "Coyoacán", Interia Interia Kitchen units Wood White
    Cocina: "Coyoacán"
    Cocina: "El Cielo", Interia Interia Kitchen units Wood Multicolored
    Cocina: "El Cielo", Interia Interia Kitchen units Wood Multicolored
    Cocina: "El Cielo"

    We generate spaces attending function, form and technology, that is, we pay attention to your activities inside and outside the space with the intention of promoting integral well-being between the spaces of your home.

    Thanks to technological tools, we integrate all your space into an intelligent module, where you can not only control the lighting, but the behavior of your kitchen remotely with the help of our strategic allies.

    We care not only about designing, but about generating customized solutions. Finally, we do not stop in the kitchen, we leave the transition ground ready so that over time your entire residence acquires a unique image.

    Services
    • Diseño de Cocina
    • Diseño Interior
    • Arquitectura Residencial
    Service areas
    Guadalajara, Zapopan, and Tlajomulco
    Address
    Blvd. Puerta de Hierro 5278
    45116 Zapopan
    Mexico
    +52-3312250315 www.interia.com.mx
