Local In-Office Fittings With Samples, a new expanded service. We now visit offices for group fittings. We do group orders locally, nationwide and worldwide. We now offer in office group orders and in office sizing with samples of sizes and colors.

We cover a large area in Los Angeles. Including the Airport region, Santa Monica, Westwood, Beverly Hills, Culver city and West of Downtown. We also offer service in Thousand oaks, Westlake Village, Encino, Oxnard, Woodland hills. Call for more locations. We think you will be pleased with our service and prices We also offer group orders nationwide/worldwide with sample sizes available(nationwide) depending on the