Golden State Tint
Reviews (7)
    • Golden State Tint has over 26 years of experience serving the Las Vegas, Nevada area and surrounding communities. We not only pride ourselves in our expert attention to detail but also in providing excellent customer service.

    We understand our customer needs and are always here to help you along in selecting the best treatment for home or business needs. Call us today to see what we can do for you!

    Here at Golden State Tint, we are a family owned and operated business. We are the premier residential and commercial window tinting company in Las Vegas. We have been in the window film industry for the last 26 years and have dealt with all the window film manufactures at one time or another.

    Here are some of our top quality window tinting services in Las Vegas:

    Residential: anti-Glare tinting, UV (ultraviolet protection) Heat protection tinting, Privacy tinting, We use CBond products which is the top quality tinting product, which helps guarantee ballistic window tint and protects from smashing, Turf Guard protection tint,Security Film/Tint- Suntek products and Photochromic/Transition Film

    Commercial:Anti Grafiti Tint, Security Film/Tint- Suntek, Solar Tintm Ballistic tint, Metal Shield/Tint (protects escalators, elevators…anything metal) CBond products, Turf Guardm Photochromic/Transition Film

    Our residential line comes with a lifetime warranty on the film and our commercial film comes with a 15-year warranty from the manufacturer.

    Services
    • residential tint las vegas
    • commercial tint las vegas
    • home tinting las vegas
    Service areas
    Las Vegas and Nevada
    Address
    11822 Tres Bispos Ave
    89138 Las Vegas
    United States
    +1-7026465336 windowtintinglasvegas.com

    Reviews

    Ryan S
    Bryan and Mike were exceptional. They installed film on all first floor windows efficiently and with care; perfect example of why you should support small businesses.
    5 months ago
    M H
    I had their Turf Defender put on my windows and it's supposed to deflect the reflection so it doesn't shine on your artificial turf and burn it. They charge me over $500 to install. It simply does not work. My grass got burned Within months and the people here said that it was not because of anything that they did or didn't do. It was simply cause from a mysterious source. These guys are a joke. Awful customer service and the complete rip-off
    6 months ago
    L Le
    Great customer service! I would recommend to others.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 7 reviews
