Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Boston Interior&amp;Exterior House Painters-Pride Painting
Painters in Boston
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Interior house painting
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    As Boston Interior&Exterior House Painters, we are ready to make your vision for your home a reality. We use only best quality paint and professional painters to create a new look for your home. Update with the latest trends in home colors creating a beautiful style throughout your interior, or give the outside of your home a makeover with fresh paint that will make it look new again. Whatever your residential painting needs are,PRIDE Painting has you covered with best service and quality workmanship available. We provide home painting services to all of Boston and surrounded areas such as Boston, Brookline, Newton, Cambridge, Arlington, Watertown, Medford, Lexington, Burlington and more. Fully Insured, Licensed and Trained. Contact us now!

    Service areas
    Boston
    Address
    74 Easton St
    02134 Boston
    United States
    +1-6177029132 paintercompany.co

    Reviews

    Eva Tian
    3 months ago
    Fudik Aliyev
    Professional, fast and beautiful paint job for my kids bedroom.I am very satisfied with their color choice. Very Gentle and hardworking fellows. Would suggest them for my friends.
    almost 3 years ago
      Add SEO element