AB Spaces
Carpenters in Bengaluru
Reviews (5)
  • Fitting work of Wardrobe and Modular kitchen.
    We are doing Interior work like Wardrobe & Modular Kitchen. We have own factory. We have plywood cutting machine and Edge bending machine's. We do sub-contract work of interior/fixing work (ex wardrobe....etc) at Clint place. We have a skilled carpenters team. We shall finish the work with quality within the given time.

    Any where in India. and Bengaluru
    Expecting… !
    #4, 3rd cross, Basavalingappa Nagar, Near shoba city, Sampigehalli.
    560064 Bengaluru
    India
    +91-8310281824 www.abspaces.com

    Sainath G
    interior work made easy by AB Spaces they are just professional at work
    over 2 years ago
    Amit G
    Very Good interior designers with different ideas we are one of the happiest clients for AB Spaces
    over 2 years ago
    bharat m
    On time project completion with best quality creativity design i m really happy about their work done in my apartment.
    over 2 years ago
