We are doing Interior work like Wardrobe & Modular Kitchen. We have own factory. We have plywood cutting machine and Edge bending machine's. We do sub-contract work of interior/fixing work (ex wardrobe....etc) at Clint place. We have a skilled carpenters team. We shall finish the work with quality within the given time.
- Service areas
- Any where in India. and Bengaluru
- Company awards
- Expecting… !
- Address
-
#4, 3rd cross, Basavalingappa Nagar, Near shoba city, Sampigehalli.
560064 Bengaluru
India
+91-8310281824 www.abspaces.com