Verrazano Moving and Storage Staten Island
Moving companies in Staten Island
    Verrazano Moving and Storage Staten Island – New York movers for your fine art collection

    It takes years to curate the perfect art collection for your tastes. It would therefore be nothing short of a tragedy if some of it got damaged or went missing while you’re moving! Verrazano Moving and Storage Staten Island is here to make sure that doesn’t happen. We are the New York movers who can do it all, including move your fine art. With expert training, specialty packing materials and moving vehicles, and decades of experience, we will make sure your art arrives to your new home in perfect condition. So get in touch now and start your moving process today! 

    Services
    • affordable storage staten island
    • best movers staten island
    • brooklyn movers
    Service areas
    Staten Island
    Address
    4380 Arthur Kill Rd
    10309 Staten Island
    United States
    +1-7189661500 verrazanomoving.com

    Reviews

    Arianna Sabatino
    Thank you Victor Omar Dylan & Roberto for helping us with our move. You guys went above and beyond! Would highly recommend to anyone!
    10 months ago
    tommyt722
    Our movers were so helpful and easy to talk to. Victor, Dave L., Roberto and Peter couldn’t do enough for us. All the men were very professional and cautious with all our belongings. They kept us on time and the bill was spot on. Well worth the price. They took apart the beds and desk and put everything back together as they were. They put the furniture exactly were we asked. Thank you guys for making our move as pleasant as possible. Jolene and Tom
    5 months ago
    Kaitlyn O'Connor
    Would 100% recommend this moving company! Victor, Roberto, and Derrick could not have made our move any easier. They were extremely professional and courteous and they did everything possible to make sure all of our furniture made it efficiently to our new home, including taking apart pieces and putting them back together perfectly. They were so kind and professional and took so much stress from the move off of our shoulders, would recommend to anyone looking for help moving!
    4 months ago
    Show all 22 reviews
