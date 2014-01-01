Frighten just because of horse feed? Then at Southern Cross Feeds we are supply a complete range of feeds for horses from chaff, to raw, cracked and “Super Flaked” processed grains. Also incorporated the latest gain cooking process, horse food along with highest quality milling grains. Contact us today 0488 004 188 or visit us http://southerncrossfeeds.com.au/ to know more about services.
- Services
- horse feed
- Service areas
- Carisbook
- Address
-
27 Landrigan Road
3464 Carisbook
Australia
+61-488004188 southerncrossfeeds.com.au