ManHatton Home Inspections
    • I am a military veteran and a Home Inspector. I Inspect your entire home from top to bottom. Unlike large franchises with large numbers of employees I am the only inspector and you will get consistent easy to read reports every time. Unlike some larger companies, I walk roofs and the full length of the attic and crawlspace areas to ensure there are no framing and foundation issues.. I remove all electrical panel covers and scan the home with a FLIR I5 thermal camera to ensure you are getting the best home possible. I test all heating and air and water heater units.I limit myself to only one inspection a day to ensure the best possible inspection report your money can provide. Most reports can be delivered on the same day as the inspection

    Services
    • Real estate consultant
    • Building inspector
    • Home inspector
    • home inspections
    Address
    220 Cooper Oaks Court
    29681 Simpsonville, Sc
    United States
    +1-8644945074 manhattonhomeinspections.com

    Reviews

    Victoria Carroll
    I’ve used Bill more than twice now and will continue to do so. He is thorough and gets the job done. His reports are easy to read and he will provide further explanation and clarification if needed. Best value and service around.
    5 months ago
    Liesel Schwab
    Bill has completed a few home inspections for me in the past and done a spectacular job. He’s punctual, thorough and more than willing to chat with the potential buyer about the inspection report if there are any questions. As a realtor, his content on LinkedIn and Facebook is invaluable. My client recently used Bill’s services to install a fan on a passive radon system in her home as the radon level came back higher that EPA standard would allow. She had received a rather sizable quote from another company in town. I contacted Bill about installation of the fan only and he advised that he would be able to take care of the order and installation for my client. He has Supra access so he was able to make the appointment and access the home to complete the installation. This client is a tough critic and she spoke volumes about Bill’s work. “ This fella is a good guy. He went over and beyond and triple checked XYZ just to make sure nobody asked for anything else.” He sent pictures of the fan plugged in and a video of it working so that I could provide it to the buyer’s agent as well. And it was completed for half of the cost of the bigger guy in town! My client was grateful to have saved some money. And she’s supporting a veteran. Bill Extein is honest, has integrity and is thorough. I will always recommend.
    6 months ago
    T.
    Legit guy with a legit business who goes above and beyond to find the real details behind any potential issues with the home. The man is also a hero who served our country both at home and abroad. Best wishes to him.
    7 months ago
