Printing and Packaging Tips
Other Businesses in Franklin Park
    The Right Way to Design Packaging for Cosmetic Products
    Packaging industries are undoubtedly very competitive these days as the sales of the product are greatly affected by its packaging. There are different packaging companies which provide amazing packaging services and PakBoxes is one of them. The products manufactured by PakBoxes are always in the best quality as they are produced by using accumulated techniques and approach. The wide range of corrugated board packaging of PakBoxes is excellently appropriate for the industrial market. The company provides quality services to its clients. The company satisfies its customers through creative product development and continuous researches.
    Services
    Printing, Packaging, and Manufacturing
    Service areas
    Franklin Park
    Address
    9931 Franklin Ave Franklin park IL 60131
    60131 Franklin Park
    United States
    +1-8338337776 www.pakboxes.com

    Reviews

    vitra moel
    PakBoxes provide extremely great services. We have ordered 3 different bakery boxes and we just loved our boxes, great product quality. Shipping was also right on time. I am Glad to Work with PakBoxes!
    over 1 year ago
    Luke Crain
    I reached out to PakBoxes! Via Facebook for some Soap Boxes a few days ago, and it was a pleasure to work with PakBoxes. Joshua Ross Since day one help me to put my order together. Their Designers are also very professional, and the boxes that i received were amazing, just loved the Design and Colors. I hardly recommend them!
    over 1 year ago
    Emma Meaghan
    PakBoxes are fantastic!!! I rarely write reviews but felt I should give credit where credit is due. Both orders were v easy to place and both arrived the following morning even during our global pandemic!! The quality of the boxes also perfect!! My new partner for a long time. Well done PakBoxes!!
    over 1 year ago
