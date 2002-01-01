Architects Lighting Designers Choice

I would like to introduce our organization Software Technology Group (STG) which was established in 2002 is a technology driven company, providing world-class software consulting and solutions to organizations.Space Glow was conceptualized in 2016 is a leading provider of Lighting Products & Solutions. We assist by offering guidance in fixture selection, placement of recessed lights or landscape lighting design as required by projects, providing LUX report using Relux Pro & Annual Maintenance Contract.Our company strongly believes in commitment and passion for providing value to the clientele by enabling state of art technology. We firmly believe that technology can create value only if it helps organizations achieve their business objectives and sustained competitive advantage. Our prime focus is on helping companies strategize, plan and deploy cutting edge technologies related to Lighting & Low Current Products.Our employees make a rich pool of talented, experienced and technically proficient professionals, who provide clients with technology expertise, execution capabilities and most importantly high standard of delivery. Space Glow management has immense experience in providing Projects Supplies for large and medium sized Projects, Retail industries, Government Sectors, Educational Institutes and Industrial sectors.Aligning our services and approach for each client and their specific requirements, we strive for highest level of satisfaction by customizing their requirement has resulted in a growing list of delighted clientele for Space Glow.