Kokusai Express Moving
Moving companies in Minato
    If you are moving internationally with your family, or you need to relocate your business overseas, Kokusai Express Moving is here. We are a leading moving company and a global forwarding company in Japan. Kokusai Express Moving is your personal moving assistance that you can trust with your belongings. Whether you are moving your home or your company, you can rely on our service. We will make sure to overcome all the obstacles and handle the logistics of your move.

    Service areas
    Japan and Minato
    Address
    24F, World Trade Center Bldg. 2-4-1 Hamamatsucho
    105-6124 Minato
    Japan
    +81-357761191 ksemoving.com

    Reviews

    Roops
    3 months ago
    FARUK MD OMAR
    when i was there there services was good
    over 2 years ago
    Mrs. Arthur Morgan
    TERRIBLE! I’m moving early next week, so thank goodness I consulted more than one company! We did the appointment through the app so they could calculate the cost, but they never contacted me back atterwards! I had to contact them DAYS later because I was tired of waiting, upon which they apologizd and said someone would contact me back. They DIDN’T, so I let them know I would just use another’s service, and, of course, they never contacted me back. I would have skipped the invasiveness of someone getting my personal information and recording my face and belongings had I known it wouldn’t lead to actual service. I don’t trust this company. Thanks for nothing.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 4 reviews
