BEVERLY HILLS INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Beverly Hills, CA, USA
    • CLASSIC MODERN
    TUSCAN WITH A TWIST
    ISLAND HOME, BEVERLY HILLS INTERIORS BEVERLY HILLS INTERIORS Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
    ISLAND HOME, BEVERLY HILLS INTERIORS BEVERLY HILLS INTERIORS Living roomSofas & armchairs
    ISLAND HOME

    We are providing a most comprehensive interior architecture, interior design & decoration as well as landscaping services. We place absolute importance on understanding the particular needs and requirements of our clients for personalized service delivered to an uncompromisingly high standard. We do not aim to impose our own taste upon the client but try to be sensitive and intuitive to their needs and the property's need., like detective.

    So whether the project is an apartment on the beach or a mansion in the hills, we will assist you in a dramatic and graceful fashion. One of our claims to fame is raising the value of client's properties by as many as 32% - 275%!

    Services
    • Serving clients with Interior Architecture
    • Interior Design & Decoration
    • Landscaping
    • Smart-Home & Wellness.
    Service areas
    • Beverly Hills
    • U.S.A and the world
    • Beverly Hills, CA, USA
    Address
    205 S Beverly Drive
    90212 Beverly Hills, CA, USA
    United States
    +1-3102897826 www.beverlyhillsinteriors.net
