Lunas Visualization
CGI / Visualisation in Minsk, Minsk Region
Reviews
    • Dusty Lane, Lunas Visualization Lunas Visualization Country house
    Dusty Lane
    Bedroom Interior Visualization, Lunas Visualization Lunas Visualization BedroomAccessories & decoration Black
    Bedroom Interior Visualization, Lunas Visualization Lunas Visualization BedroomBedside tables
    Bedroom Interior Visualization, Lunas Visualization Lunas Visualization BedroomBeds & headboards
    +1
    Bedroom Interior Visualization
    Architectural 3D rendering of Toronto Expo City Tower 5, Lunas Visualization Lunas Visualization
    Architectural 3D rendering of Toronto Expo City Tower 5

    Lunas Visualization is an outsourcing provider of such services as 3D renderings, 3D animation videos,  Virtual Reality tours and custom made interactive marketing solution for real estate sales offices - L-Touch.

    We deliver bespoke services to independent architects and designers, as well as marketing agencies and major real estate development and construction companies.

    We believe that our visual product can contribute to the success of an architectural or design project of any scale by promoting its concept in the most compelling way.

    Services
    • 3D renderings
    • 3D animation
    • VR tours
    • 360 panoramic images
    • L-Touch
    Service areas
    • Canada
    • USA
    • Europe
    • Australia
    • UAE
    Address
    5000 Assumption Blvd ap. 701
    H1T 0A4 Minsk, Minsk Region
    Belarus
    +375-291780707 www.lunas.pro
    Lunas Visualization is a team of experts in creating hyperrealistic 3D images and working as subcontractors for architects and designers from all over the world

    Reviews

    Babatope Adebiyi
    Cool
    over 2 years ago
    LaNee C.
    Awesome work!
    almost 2 years ago
