Lunas Visualization is an outsourcing provider of such services as 3D renderings, 3D animation videos, Virtual Reality tours and custom made interactive marketing solution for real estate sales offices - L-Touch.
We deliver bespoke services to independent architects and designers, as well as marketing agencies and major real estate development and construction companies.
We believe that our visual product can contribute to the success of an architectural or design project of any scale by promoting its concept in the most compelling way.
- Services
- 3D renderings
- 3D animation
- VR tours
- 360 panoramic images
- L-Touch
- Service areas
- Canada
- USA
- Europe
- Australia
- UAE
- Address
-
5000 Assumption Blvd ap. 701
H1T 0A4 Minsk, Minsk Region
Belarus
+375-291780707 www.lunas.pro
Lunas Visualization is a team of experts in creating hyperrealistic 3D images and working as subcontractors for architects and designers from all over the world