Allstate Moving and Storage Maryland
Moving companies in Baltimore
Reviews (19)
    Are you thinking of moving? And soon? What’s worst – you don’t even know where to start! Well, it is time for you to relax one again. AllState Moving and Storage Maryland is one of the best moving companies in Maryland, and even more importantly – is at your service. Wherever and whenever you need us to be. All you have to do is to give us a call and our team will take care of everything else. Why is Allstate Moving and Storage one of the best moving companies in Maryland? There are many reasons for that. We have the experience and the knowledge. There is no relocation too big or complex for our team. And yes – if you need it, we will provide it. All you have to do is to give us a call and choose services that fit your needs. We got you covered. No matter what. From local to interstate. From household relocations to specialized moving services – we really do cover all the bases. And all that at an affordable rate. Here and now. So, wait no more and give our team a call today! Give one of the moving companies in Maryland a chance and learn what is moving with a smile on your face all about!

    Services
    • baltimore storage unit
    • interstate movers washington dc
    • local mover washington dc
    • local movers baltimore
    • local movers md
    • long distance movers baltimore
    • long distance movers in maryland
    • long distance movers virginia
    • long distance movers washington dc
    • distance movers baltimore
    • movers annapolis
    Service areas
    USA and Baltimore
    Address
    822 Guilford Ave
    21202 Baltimore
    United States
    +1-3012705400 www.allstatemoving.net

    Reviews

    Jorge Curbelo
    Thanks Michael Rodriguez you guys were amazing and professional thanks for the wonderful service!!
    8 months ago
    William Toussaint
    Guys were friendly and handled all my stuff with care. Nothing was damaged or lost. Would definitely recommend
    8 months ago
    F N
    Micheal Rodriguez was extremely helpful and knowledgeable. I will definitely refer him to my friends and family !
    8 months ago
