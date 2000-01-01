Your browser is out-of-date.

JP Urban Moving
Moving companies in Brooklyn
Reviews (18)
    • JP Urban Moving, JP Urban Moving JP Urban Moving Electronics
    JP Urban Moving, JP Urban Moving JP Urban Moving Balcony
    JP Urban Moving, JP Urban Moving JP Urban Moving
    +3
    JP Urban Moving

    If you are looking for Brooklyn moving companies, JP Urban Moving is a company you can trust. With our comprehensive moving services, we can handle your residential or commercial move with success. We implement all the things that could help you feel more comfortable using our services. We are constantly improving our services to provide our customers with the best! Moving industry is a competitive market and we are on the top of Brooklyn moving companies. Our customers trust our knowledgeable and skilled movers, and that’s why they are always returning to us and recommending our services to their friends and business partners. Because of our great care of customers, your wishes will be respected with customized moving plans for affordable rates. You can get the free moving estimate for your Brooklyn to move on our website. Yes, you can get it without leaving your home. You can sit, relax and drink a cup of coffee in a front of your computer or smartphone while filling out the online form to get the exact price for your move. In this way, you will receive the accurate moving costs for Brooklyn relocation! Get your free moving estimate today or contact us to schedule your move, and we will take care of the rest.


    Services
    • affordable movers brooklyn
    • bay ridge movers
    • bedford moving companies
    • best movers brooklyn
    • best moving companies brooklyn
    • boro park movers
    • brooklyn movers
    • brooklyn moving
    • brooklyn moving service
    • commercial movers brooklyn
    • east new york moving companies
    • fine art movers nyc
    • furniture movers brooklyn
    • gravesend movers
    • kensington movers
    • kensington moving company
    • local movers brooklyn
    • long distance movers brooklyn
    • long distance movers new york
    • marine park movers
    • movers and packers brooklyn
    • movers bedford
    • movers bensonhurst
    • movers east new york
    • movers highland park
    • movers sunset park
    • moving boxes brooklyn
    • moving companies brooklyn
    • moving companies highland park
    • moving companies manhattan beach
    • moving company bensonhurst
    • moving company new york
    • moving estimate brooklyn
    • moving from brooklyn to manhattan
    • moving from nyc to boston
    • moving from nyc to philly
    • moving quotes brooklyn
    • moving to brooklyn
    • moving to new york
    • new york movers
    • office movers new york
    • packing services brooklyn
    • packing services nyc
    • piano movers brooklyn
    • professional movers brooklyn
    • rambo movers
    • relocating to brooklyn
    • residential movers brooklyn
    • sunset park movers
    • unpacking services nyc
    • Show all 50 services
    Service areas
    Brooklyn
    Address
    266 St Marks Ave 3 floor
    11238 Brooklyn
    United States
    +1-7189651925 www.jpurbanmoving.com

    Reviews

    B Loh
    I had an excellent experience with JP Urban Moving. Highly recommended!!! Quick responses and great communication, professional service and courteous staff. Needless to say I was impressed.
    almost 2 years ago
    Jay Esposito
    I went with JP Urban Moving twice — once to move locally within Brooklyn and again this week to move from Brooklyn to Philadelphia. Both moves went incredibly smooth. Everyone from the actual movers to the people behind the scenes answering phone calls, responding to emails, and so forth are the epitome of top notch customer service. Before your move, you enter your info online and receive a quick quote. They answer all your questions quickly and thoughtfully via email or phone. On the day of your move, the truck arrives before the actual start time and you receive text updates from their dispatch throughout the entire move checking in on you to make sure everything is going well. For this most recent move, I assumed there would be hiccups moving from one city/state to another but the move could not have been easier. The movers themselves are extremely polite, hard working, and efficient. You receive discounts for being a repeat customer and also for paying in cash if you so choose but they also accept card payments. I was also shocked to find that, both times, the total cost including tip was very reasonable — well worth every dollar. I give JP Urban Moving my very highest recommendation.
    4 months ago
    Seb Hernoux
    I have recently used JP Urban moving to move from Flatiron to Gramercy. Just a short distance but moving is always stressful, especially as we have valuable art and furniture. Manny and his team were extremely professional. I could see that they knew exactly what they were doing, they took every precaution to protect our marble table and our precious paintings. They were also very well organized, each of the 4 movers had a clear role in the move. They deserve all the 5* reviews they have here and I would definitely use them or recommend them. Great work!
    4 months ago
    Show all 18 reviews
