Amrit Dhanraaj is an entrepreneur from Winnipeg, Canada who has worked in various stages of the trucking industry. Starting as a Truck and Transport Mechanic for top suppliers, dealerships, and fleets. He Then proceeded to work in Trucking Logistics throughout Western Canada. With the extensive knowledge Amrit gained, he now works as a Trucking Consultant who helps Trucking companies grow massively by helping them create an authority figure for their driver market. He excels in personally managing large digital campaigns on the behalf of clients, carefully tailoring them to their specific needs. He provides a comprehensive one-on-one service that consistently yields an outstanding return on Investment making the trucking companies dominate their target space to attract drivers and clients.

