Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Main Group Construction
General Contractors in Chula Vista
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • Patricio Amaya-Padilla is a leader in providing our customers with the highest quality products and craftsmanship in an honest, efficient, and professional way. Our pledge is to create successful relationships with our customers, employees and community by building trust, treating every project with the utmost integrity and exceeding expectations. We look forward to working with you!

    Services
    General Contracting
    Service areas
    • San Diego
    • Chula Vista
    • 91914
    • 91913
    • 91910
    Address
    2576 Catamaran way
    91914 Chula Vista
    United States
    +1-6195506320 www.maingroupconstruction.com
      Add SEO element