Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Moving Kings NC
Moving companies in Sanford
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Moving Kings NC, Moving Kings NC Moving Kings NC HouseholdStorage
    Moving Kings NC, Moving Kings NC Moving Kings NC HouseholdStorage
    Moving Kings NC

    The best among North Carolina moving companies- Moving Kings NC!

    If, what you are looking for is a moving company that offers many different additional services, you should look no more. Moving Kings NC are the best movers in North Carolina! Not only are we able to transfer your belongings to your new home safely but we are also ready to help you pack and store them! In case you own some large pieces, such as a piano, do not worry- we have suitable equipment!

    Services
    • movers in north carolina
    • moving companies in north carolina
    • movers sanford nc
    • moving companies sanford nc
    • moving companies raleigh nc
    • movers raleigh nc
    • movers cary nc
    • moving companies cary nc
    • chapel hill movers
    • chapel hill moving company
    • movers apex nc
    • moving companies apex nc
    • movers morrisville nc
    • moving companies morrisville nc
    • movers holly springs nc
    • moving companies holly springs nc
    • movers garner nc
    • moving companies garner nc
    • movers fuquay varina nc
    • moving companies fuquay varina nc
    • movers carrboro nc
    • movers pittsboro nc
    • movers greensboro nc
    • moving companies greensboro nc
    • moving to north carolina
    • moving services north carolina
    • long distance movers charlotte nc
    • cross country movers charlotte nc
    • long distance movers raleigh nc
    • cross country movers greensboro nc
    • long distance movers north carolina
    • local movers north carolina
    • piano movers nc
    • relocating to north carolina
    • relocation services north carolina
    • moving services sanford
    • moving to sanford nc
    • moving to charlotte nc
    • moving to south carolina
    • moving to wilmington nc
    • moving from california to north carolina
    • moving from north carolina to california
    • moving to north carolina from new york
    • moving to north carolina from florida
    • moving from long island to north carolina
    • storage nc
    • storage units nc
    • public storage north carolina
    • storage sanford nc
    • storage units sanford nc
    • Show all 50 services
    Service areas
    Sanford
    Address
    911 Fields Dr
    27330 Sanford
    United States
    +1-8449195464 movingkingsnc.com

    Reviews

    Antonia VonRueden
    The Moving Kings NC to all. We are very happy with the company and the service. Thank you for always being accommodating, kind, efficient, and just all around great. Everything was wonderful. Would recommend to anyone.
    over 1 year ago
    Johnpaul Ledner
    They arrived at the top of the time window (always appreciate promptness). And the crew was efficient and pleasant. They covered the mattress with plastic and made sure that the furniture was securely protected. Highly recommended!!
    over 1 year ago
    Jack Wilson
    Mick and his team were friendly, efficient and helpful. On what was easily the most stressful day of my life they made moving my belongings one less thing to worry about. I can't rate them highly enough! Thanks a lot guys for your help. I can’t wait to work with you guys again!
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element