J R M Carpentry
Carpenters in Buckinghamshire
Reviews (1)
  • Carpentry
    • J R M Carpentry Based in Milton Keynes, we provide high quality carpentry and joinery services to domestic and commercial customers across Buckinghamshire. With over 20 years’ experience, we have the skills and expertise to complete any work required. We take great satisfaction in completing jobs to a high standard. Our motto is “Pride in our work”, and we hope it shows!.
    Service areas
    Buckinghamshire
    Address
    18 Beeward Close Milton Keynes
    126 Buckinghamshire
    United Kingdom
    +44-7793813808 jrmcarpentry.net

    Reviews

    Tegan Mawson
    over 1 year ago
