AP Electricals—Electrician Adelaide
Electricians in Marion
Reviews (5)
    If you are looking for qualified Electrician Adelaide then, you can approach us at Australian Professional Electrical Services and get perfect electrical solutions. Whether it’s for your home, office, shop or workshop, you count on us. Our Electricians Adelaide is capable of handling simple an additional circuit or complete rewiring, and they give the same results in any type of job. Upgrading your home with new technology may be more affordable with our electrician's help. We provide peace of mind with our punctual and safe electrical services as per your needs.

    Service areas
    Marion
    Address
    764 Marion Rd
    5043 Marion
    Australia
    +61-1300479421 www.apelectricalservices.com.au

    Reviews

    Vivienne Ireland
    Fantastic company to deal with. We recently had some electrical work done for our pool and they were excellent. Always on time, very knowledgeable, high attention to detail and did an amazing job. Would not hesitate to use, or recommend their services in the future.
    9 months ago
    Think Thinker
    Excellent service - reliable, professional and well priced. highly recommend!
    11 months ago
    Max Kiely
    almost 3 years ago
      Add SEO element