Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
2plus4 interior design ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in Kowloon
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    We provide eco-friendly interior design

    service worldwide and quality construction in Hong Kong. Residential, office,

    retail, restaurant, shopping mall even hotel project we are welcome to discuss.

    Each project timeline and cost are different. Depend on the size of a site and

    time we need to take. Please find out our portfolio for more details.  

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=MHCLQStSiz0

    Services
    eco-friendly, interior design, and modern interior
    Service areas
    kowloon
    Address
    0000 Kowloon
    Hong Kong SAR China
    +852-91367886 www.2plus4.com
    Legal disclosure

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=1&v=MHCLQStSiz0

      Add SEO element