Farnoosh Dahesh was born in 1991, Kerman, Iran. As she was interested in art, that pursue her to continue her professional education in Architecture and Interior design. She received her master’s degree from University of Brighton (UK). She was established her own practice after her graduation, Dahesh-Design Studio since 2014. Other activities of Farnoosh Dahesh in the field of architectural research is being the editorial board of international architecture magazine, Villa.