Los Angeles real estate agent, Brad Christopher, of Corcoran Global Living, is your go-to local real estate expert serving home buyers and sellers throughout LA’s great neighborhoods including Los Feliz, Hancock Park, Hollywood Hills, West Hollywood, Silver Lake, Echo Park and the surrounding communities. Whether you're a seasoned homeowner, first-time buyer, investor, design+build firm, or developer of new homes, your service will be tailored to fit your unique needs and goals. I strive to be of maximum performance, service, and integrity while focusing on a more personalized experience and have a proven track record of helping my clients achieve their goals.
- Services
- homes for sale in los angeles
- la real estate
- los angeles real estate
- los angeles buying a home
- los angeles selling a home
- los angeles realtor
- los angeles top agent
- los angeles first-time home buyer
- los angeles leasing
- los angeles condos
- los angeles single-family homes
- los angeles new builds
- los angeles new construction
- los angeles homes for sale
- los angeles open houseshome selling
- home buying
- residential sales
- first-time home-buyers
- los feliz buying a home
- los feliz selling a home
- los feliz real estate
- West Hollywood homes for sale
- West Hollywood open houses
- 90069
- 90026
- 90039
- 90210
- 90038
- 90077
- 90048
- 90027
- 90046
- Show all 32 services
- Service areas
- West Hollywood and Los Angeles
- Address
-
1934 Hillhurst Ave
90027 Los Angeles
United States
+1-3238295720 bradchristopher.com