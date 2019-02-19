Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Adhvik Decor
Interior Designers & Decorators in India
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Customize Decorative Accessories, Adhvik Decor Adhvik Decor Dining roomCrockery & glassware Marble Beige
    Customize Decorative Accessories, Adhvik Decor Adhvik Decor Dining roomCrockery & glassware Metal Metallic/Silver
    Customize Decorative Accessories, Adhvik Decor Adhvik Decor Living roomSide tables & trays Metal Grey
    +2
    Customize Decorative Accessories
    Customized Bed Linen, Adhvik Decor Adhvik Decor BedroomTextiles Textile Blue
    Customized Bed Linen, Adhvik Decor Adhvik Decor BedroomTextiles Textile Green
    Customized Bed Linen, Adhvik Decor Adhvik Decor BedroomTextiles Textile Brown
    +3
    Customized Bed Linen
    Industrial Pendant Lights, Adhvik Decor Adhvik Decor HouseholdAccessories & decoration Iron/Steel Black
    Industrial Pendant Lights, Adhvik Decor Adhvik Decor HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    Industrial Pendant Lights, Adhvik Decor Adhvik Decor HouseholdAccessories & decoration
    +5
    Industrial Pendant Lights
    Our company “Adhvik Décor” started its commercial activities with Interior designers, Architects, Retail & Hotels. Our focus is niche. We are a B2B platform that specializes in delivering projects for a segmented niche of hospitality industry. From decorative artefacts to lighting accessories, photo frame, candles and textiles everything we do that would make your spaces more aesthetically pleasing. We manufacture custom-made furniture & Textiles in India, for exclusive Hotel and Residential Projects. Our product best quality at competitive price have been appreciated by many. Our company is continuing its way to become a Decor brand in our growing country with its diversified style and rich product range. Our goal is to become a brand that makes every aspect of your living spaces more enjoyable with our bespoke decor collections we created without sacrificing quality. Feeling your support, we will continue to design new products that are exciting for you at every new opportunity.
    Services
    Home Decor Products
    Service areas
    India
    Address
    C-86-C, Sector 8
    201301 India
    India
    +91-9971384662 adhvikdecor.com
      Add SEO element