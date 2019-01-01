"Our Firm is committed to continuing the legacy of excellence established by Anthony Battaglia. In addition to our stellar reputation in the legal community and our winning results in the courtroom, our lawyers have dedicated their careers by also forging ties to the community. It is without question that no other law firm in the area can match the number of accolades, achievements, and awards our lawyers receive on an annual basis.

In 2019 alone, Sean McQuaid became the President-Elect of the St. Petersburg Bar Association, Caitlin Szemetowitz served as President of the St. Petersburg Bar Foundation, Rachel Drude-Tomori was elected to the Executive Committee of the St. Petersburg Bar Association while serving as the Chair of the Probate Section, and Andrew Pardun served as the Chair of the Real Estate Section. Aubrey Dicus, a past-president of the Bar Association received the St. Petersburg Bar Association Professionalism Award and Howard Ross continued to be recognized for being a member of the Florida Bar for 55 years. It is no wonder why six lawyers of our Firm were recognized by Florida Super Lawyers. These are just some of the examples that make Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA., truly unique as a full service law firm. We provide solutions to all your legal needs in business and corporate law, civil litigation, commercial litigation, criminal law, employment law, estate planning, foreclosure litigation, insurance disputes, personal injury, property damage, real estate law, and wills, trusts and probate litigation.