Battaglia, Ross, Dicus &amp; McQuaid, P.A.
    "Our Firm is committed to continuing the legacy of excellence established by Anthony Battaglia. In addition to our stellar reputation in the legal community and our winning results in the courtroom, our lawyers have dedicated their careers by also forging ties to the community. It is without question that no other law firm in the area can match the number of accolades, achievements, and awards our lawyers receive on an annual basis.

    In 2019 alone, Sean McQuaid became the President-Elect of the St. Petersburg Bar Association, Caitlin Szemetowitz served as President of the St. Petersburg Bar Foundation, Rachel Drude-Tomori was elected to the Executive Committee of the St. Petersburg Bar Association while serving as the Chair of the Probate Section, and Andrew Pardun served as the Chair of the Real Estate Section. Aubrey Dicus, a past-president of the Bar Association received the St. Petersburg Bar Association Professionalism Award and Howard Ross continued to be recognized for being a member of the Florida Bar for 55 years. It is no wonder why six lawyers of our Firm were recognized by Florida Super Lawyers. These are just some of the examples that make Battaglia, Ross, Dicus & McQuaid, PA., truly unique as a full service law firm.  We provide solutions to all your legal needs in business and corporate law, civil litigation, commercial litigation, criminal law, employment law, estate planning, foreclosure litigation, insurance disputes, personal injury, property damage, real estate law, and wills, trusts and probate litigation.

    Services
    Personal injury attorney
    Service areas
    St. Petersburg, FL
    Address
    5858 Central Ave
    33707 St. Petersburg, Fl
    United States
    +1-7273812300 www.stpetelawgroup.com

    Reviews

    George Z (G Fitness)
    I worked with Ranger Jackson and I can’t speak highly enough of him. Very affordable, communication throughout the entire process was amazing, made me feel like he genuinely cared, and most of all he got the results we wanted. I would definitely recommend him to anyone seeking an attorney.
    5 months ago
    Douglas Cobarras
    Howard Ross…I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to you and your firm for all the care and concern you have shown us, and for working tirelessly to ensure that the law worked in our favor to right a wrong levied against us. If it weren’t for your sharp mind, critical analysis, analytical skills, commitment and legal knowledge, the matter wouldn’t have been settled by now. Howard I sincerely, want to thank you once again for your legal advice, Friendship, guidance, patience, and all-out effort to win our case.
    4 months ago
    Haley Clark
    Ranger Jackson is the best lawyer in the game.He was kind, empathetic, and got me the result I was looking for in the shortest amount of time. I was definitely annoying to deal with through the process but he was patient with me. I would highly recommend his services if you are in need of a lawyer. He was confident, trustworthy, and the MVP!
    4 months ago
