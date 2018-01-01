Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Moving Kings Van Lines
Moving companies in Lake Worth
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (8)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Moving Kings Van Lines, Moving Kings Van Lines Moving Kings Van Lines Balcony
    Moving Kings Van Lines, Moving Kings Van Lines Moving Kings Van Lines Classic style bathroom
    Moving Kings Van Lines, Moving Kings Van Lines Moving Kings Van Lines Small bedroom
    +3
    Moving Kings Van Lines

    One of the best moving companies in Lake Worth FL: Moving Kings Van Lines. How do you move with one of the best moving companies in Lake Worth FL? Easy and fast! Our business is based on agreement, trust, security and customer satisfaction. Your move will be at the time you have chosen, in the way that suits you. Our team comes to your address right on time, and with vehicles that are specially equipped to preserve the safety of your items. As one of the best moving companies in Lake Worth FL we will efficiently pack and load your stuff, move it them to a new address, unload and put where you tell us.  

    Services
    • movers lake worth fl
    • moving companies lake worth fl
    • movers fort lauderdale
    • moving companies fort lauderdale
    • west palm beach movers
    • moving company west palm beach
    • movers boca raton
    • moving companies boca raton
    • movers delray beach
    • delray beach moving companies
    • boynton beach movers
    • boynton beach moving companies
    • movers hollywood fl
    • moving companies hollywood fl
    • movers jupiter fl
    • moving companies jupiter fl
    • pompano beach movers
    • moving company pompano beach
    • movers deerfield beach fl
    • moving companies deerfield beach fl
    • movers sunny isles beach
    • moving companies sunny isles beach
    • moving to lake worth
    • moving to tampa
    • moving to orlando
    • moving to miami
    • moving to tallahassee
    • coral springs movers
    • port st lucie movers
    • pembroke pines movers
    • movers palm beach gardens
    • movers davie fl
    • movers homestead fl
    • movers plantation fl
    • movers weston fl
    • movers wellington fl
    • hialeah movers
    • movers royal palmbeach florida
    • movers tamarac fl
    • movers oakland park fl
    • movers miramar fl
    • movers fort pierce fl
    • movers sunrise fl
    • moving to florida
    • moving services florida
    • local movers florida
    • long distance movers florida
    • nationwide movers florida
    • interstate movers florida
    • commercial movers florida
    • piano movers florida
    • moving boxes florida
    • moving and storage florida
    • packing services florida
    • moving quotes florida
    • licensed movers florida
    • military movers
    • military moving companies
    • moving household goods
    • storage lake worth
    • public storage lake worth
    • storage units lake worth fl
    • storage facilities lake worth fl
    • Show all 63 services
    Service areas
    Florida
    Address
    1979 10th Ave N
    33461 Lake Worth
    United States
    +1-8445615464 movingkings.com

    Reviews

    Simeon M Loopy
    This company was excellent! Every person I spoke to was professional and helpful. The guys that showed up to move were great as well. They were polite, and they worked fast. I spoke to a live person every time I called in to get updates. All of my belongings arrived in great condition.
    over 3 years ago
    Victor Crawford
    Moving Kings Van Lines moved my things out of New Hampshire to Delaware sometime in January 2018 and I was thrilled with their services. The customer’s care was ready to answer every inquest. The movers were highly proficient and continuously concentrating on the job to the finish. Overall, everything went so well. I really cheered these movers for taking good care of my belongings. Definitely, I will use them another time.
    about 4 years ago
    Suzanne Miner
    Unbelievable that this company has an average 4.8 customer satisfaction rating! I had one of the worst experiences with this moving company - inconsistent payment policies - at pickup one pays after the job is complete but at delivery, one has to pay prior to unloading, unprofessional movers- didn't even bring tools for reassembly of furniture and lots of attitude, and all kinds of hidden rules not stated upfront in the sale of their service like they aren't required to clean up after their move - all the unwrapping of furniture, can't assemble any furniture that requires bolting to wall like a standup mirror, and the list goes on. Very overpriced for the poor value of service.
    almost 3 years ago
    Show all 8 reviews
      Add SEO element