Nirog Street
    NirogStreet is a platform for people who are interested in Ayurveda doctors & medicine. The company platform offers an online community that allows patients to easily consult with ayurvedic doctors in all over India. At NirogStreet patients consult with Ayurveda doctors online/offline and find right ayurvedic doctors at the nearest location. Book an online hassle-free appointment & get right ayurvedic therapy to improve our health.
    • ayurvedic doctors near me
    • ayurvedic clinics near me
    • ayurveda doctors
    Sultanpur and New Delhi
    90, Ground Floor, New Mangla Puri, Sultanpur, Mahrauli-Gurgaon Road, New Delhi – 110030 Nearest Metro Sultanpur, Pillar Number 51
    110030 Sultanpur, New Delhi
    India
    +91-9319361976 nirogstreet.com

    Tarun Narula
    Medicines are not available. Some of the well known items also not available. Customer service is not good.
    over 2 years ago
    Ranjini Pradeep
    one stop solution solution for all your health problems.Please experience the difference in treatment under Dr.Jyothi's supervision
    about 2 years ago
    Vibhor Bhargava
    Pathetic customer service. They sent less quantity of medicines than ordered and paid for and not replying over mails. Have already called them twice for the same and they have done nothing.
    almost 2 years ago
