Square 1 Balustrades
Architects in Southampton
Reviews
    Square 1 Balustrades are experts in the field of balustrade architecture - we provide full balustrade solutions to clients all across the UK, whether it be just technical advice or drawing, or a full installation service. With a goal as big as becoming the premier manufacturer and supplier for innovative balustrade systems in the UK you can be sure that the work we produce will be of the highest standard possible.

    We can design, supply and install glass balustrades, steel wire and rope balustrades, juliet balconies and many other types of balustrade systems.

    Services
    • Technical Advice
    • Technical Drawing
    • Installation Service
    • Stainless Steel Cleaning
    • Glass Balustrades
    • Handrails
    • Canopies
    • Steel Rope Systems
    • Juliet Balconies
    Service areas
    United Kingdom
    Address
    Unit 3 Sarisbury Buildings, 172 Bridge Road
    SO31 7EH Southampton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1489583371 square-1balustrades.co.uk

    Reviews

    Steve Roberts
    Had a steel wire balustrade system fitted and I am very pleased with the end result. The 2 fitters were very friendly and courteous at all times and kept us informed of what they were doing. They also cleared up as they were working and were professional throughout. Thank You
    10 months ago
    David Kendall
    Square 1 Architectural Solutions Ltd are very professional, knowledgeable and are a well organised team from office to installation. Overall serviceability exceptional, this company really cares! We are a business, so all these points listed above are important to us.
    9 months ago
    Rosalind Godwin
    Square 1 supplied and fitted a new balcony balustrade for us. It was a very quick and efficient service and the fitters were very pleasant providing a very tidy job.
    about 1 year ago
